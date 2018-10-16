Using Wedding Accessories to Make Your Wedding Unique

For the ceremony, you can go with personalized aisle runners that contain you and your spouse’s initials. It’s something small but intimate and is sure to be remembered. Candles lighting the aisle provide a soft light and set the mood for your wedding. Flower girl baskets come in a variety of colors and fabrics, as well as ring bearer pillows. They can be made from silk, satin or lace and embellished any way you prefer. Wedding programs offer an insight to your guests as to how your day is planned out and can be designed to fit your needs.

Every bride needs her own wedding bridal accessories as well. Wedding veils, bridal tiaras, wedding jewelry, wedding bouquets, garters, wedding hairclips(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-wedding-flower-hair-clips-c-1_6/) and handkerchiefs are just a few options for accessorizing yourself. There is also the old saying “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue”. This can be carried out in the form of accessories. For example, a pearl bridal hairclips(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-wedding-flower-hair-clips-c-1_6/) a new veil, a pair of gloves borrowed from your mother and a blue garter.

Wedding receptions are often a sea of wedding accessories and this is where most couples choose to go all out and make their party unique. Everywhere you look at a reception, there are different ways that couples use items to express their style. Wedding cake toppers and other wedding cake accessories can be found in all different forms, reflecting the couple’s hobbies or personalities. Wedding place cards and table number cards often match the design of the invitations and programs. A guest book is often used for the couple to keep track of the attendants and write thank you cards to their guests. Some couples place disposable cameras on tables so that guests may take pictures for them. It gives them another point of view and often times, captures moments the professional photographer might have missed. Other accessories to think about our wedding cake serving sets, toasting glasses, favors and gifts for the wedding party. Wedding accessories help to make your wedding day unique and memorable.