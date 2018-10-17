Acordis Technology & Solutions Hosting Clients During the 2018 – 2019 NBA Season

For Immediate Release

MIAMI, FLORIDA – With the NBA preseason here, Acordis will be preparing for the 2018-19 Miami HEAT Basketball Season! The company will be hosting “Acordis Suite Nights” on October 27th, November 10th, December 2nd, and January 12th. Along with the Suite Nights, the clients will be accommodated at Miami HEAT Home Games as well. The first home game of the season will be Monday, October 8th.

Acordis manages the organization’s technology needs, including printing and copying, for the team; as well as being a participating sponsor in exciting sweepstakes at Miami HEAT home games. “We are honored to provide continued technological support to the Miami HEAT franchise as it embarks on another exciting basketball season,” said Rehan Khan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acordis Technology & Solutions. “The company looks forward to this basketball season and we hope to interact with our clients in a fun and exciting atmosphere”.

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.