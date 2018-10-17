Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market to Reach US$538.3 mn by 2020

Power transformers and oilfield equipment often generate dissolved gases with complex chemical components and significant amounts of hydrocarbons. These gases are generated during power transformer operations and they get dissolved in the mineral oils used by the transformers. To identify the level of gas generated by these equipment, dissolved gas analyzers are used. Dissolved gas analysis helps diagnose the presence of these gases, thereby revealing the probability and nature of faults in power transformers.

The demand for dissolved gas analysis has increased over the years as a part of the monitoring process of power transformers. This rise in demand is fuelled by several factors such as growing awareness regarding the fault probability of high voltage transformers and the high cost of replacing depreciating transformers. Using dissolved gas analyzers enables companies to detect faults in the power transformers deployed at an early stage. Such early diagnosis allows companies to deploy maintenance programs to repair and prevent faults and extend the longevity of power transformers.

Policies adopted by governments around the world also play a critical role in determining the future of the global dissolved gas analyzer market. For instance, with stringent safety and efficiency regulations being imposed, the majority of power transformer users are left with no option but to adopt dissolved gas analysis. Furthermore, in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia, governments are increasingly investing in infrastructure projects to extend the power capacity of transformers to meet the mounting electricity needs. Hence, emerging economies are likely to deploy dissolved gas analyzers in their power transformers to ensure early diagnosis of their faults and ensure better safety.

In terms of analysis type, the global dissolved gas analyzer market is segmented in smoke alarms, DGA (dissolved gas analysis) monitoring, database software, comprehensive DGA monitoring, portable DGA, and laboratory services. Of these, the laboratory services segment held the largest share in the market in 2013, accounting for 39.2%. The regional segments of the global dissolved gas analyzer market include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. In 2013, Asia Pacific led the global dissolved gas analyzer market, with a 35.0% market share. Growing awareness regarding safety and monitoring of power transformers drives the demand for dissolved gas analyzers from Asia Pacific.