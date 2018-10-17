Europe Irrigation Equipment Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018 – 2023)

The provision of water to crops or plants in controlled amounts at regular intervals is called irrigation. It is especially used in times of inadequate rainfall. Due to the irregular climate changes and unseasonal rainfalls, farmers have become increasingly dependent on irrigation to provide water to crops.

Irrigation equipment is very useful in this situation. Different types of irrigation systems such as sprinkler and drip irrigation are increasingly adopted in the farming and landscaping. Each type of irrigation systems require different types of equipment and have different purposes. Automated irrigation systems are available in recent days greatly reducing the manual effort and also decreasing the consumption of resources.

Europe Irrigation Equipment Market was worth USD xx million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx million by 2023.

Increasing scarcity of water and energy resources has increased the demand for controlled irrigation systems which provide effective distribution of resources in turn increasing the demand for irrigation equipment. Growing sophistication of irrigation equipment, government initiatives in the form of subsidies to increase the reach of the equipment and rise in the food demand are driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness among farmers in developed countries and high initial investments required to install the equipment are hindering the market growth.

The Irrigation Equipment market is segmented by product, crop type, end users and region. By product, the market is categorized into Flow Meters, Valves, Injectors, Filters, Pressure Pumps, Emitters, Center Pivots, Sprinklers and Others. Center pivot equipment holds the largest market share due to the high demand for them in large scale farming. By crop type, the market is categorized into Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Others. Fruits and vegetable crops segment hold the largest market share. It is because of the increasing greenhouse and horticulture practices for food and vegetables and also these crops consume more water than other types of crops. By end users, the market is categorized into Agriculture, Landscape, Mining and Others. Applications of irrigation equipment in agriculture are very high and hence agriculture segment leads the end users market.

On the basis of region, the Europe Irrigation Equipment market is segmented into UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.Europe is expected to retain the second highest market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of the key players

Some of the major players in Irrigation Equipment market are Netafim, Rivulis Irrigation, Jain Irrigation Systems, Rain Bird, Eurodrip, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Nelson Irrigation, Valmont Industries and T-L Irrigation Co.

