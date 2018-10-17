Fitness Trainer Aline P. Has Just Launched Her New Workout DVD For Women on Amazon.com with 70% Off

Fitness trainer and weight loss expert Aline P has just launched her new workout dvd on amazon.com.

For a limited time, women who want to lose up to 30 pounds in 2 months and tone their body with her program can visit their Amazon page https://www.amazon.com/Morning-Fat-Melter-Workout-Women/dp/B07DDL9557/ and save 70% off the original price and using this coupon code ATSK3HLA, they can save an additional 10% off.

The name of the workout dvd is The Morning Fat Melter DVD and can help women lose up to 30 lbs in 2 months.

The Morning Fat Melter program was launched in 2015 and the digital version has already helped over 100.000 women worldwide lose weight and tone their bodies and was recently launched on Amazon as a workout DVD for women and weight loss.

The program is based on short morning workouts that must be done on the empty stomach and a 6 meals a day meal plan that is high in protein and fresh vegetables.

Most women who follow the Morning Fat Melter program for 2 months lose up to 30 pounds of fat from their bodies and become very attractive.

The Women who will buy their workout DVD from amazon with 70% off will get 2 DVDs.

The first DVD is the exercise DVD for DVD players only and contains all 18 workout videos and their nutritional guidelines videos.

The 2nd DVD contains all videos, the 60 days detailed 6 meals a day meal plan and all their PDF manuals. On the cover there’s a link to download the Digital Version of the program and their metabolism boosting bonuses worth over $200.

Women who want to lose up to 30 pounds in 2 months and tone their body with her program can visit their Amazon page https://www.amazon.com/Morning-Fat-Melter-Workout-Women/dp/B07DDL9557/ before the Morning Fat Melter DVD gets sold out and they will save 70% off the original price and using this coupon code ATSK3HLA they can save an additional 10% off.

Contact: Aline P.

Company: Morning Fat Melter LLC

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Morning-Fat-Melter-Workout-Women/dp/B07DDL9557/

About us: Aline P. has created an amazing weight loss program for women called Morning Fat Melter, a program that has already helped thousands of women worldwide lose weight and tone their bodies. The program has recently been launched on Amazon as a workout dvd for women.

Address: 128 Main Street, 03262, N. Woodstock, NH

Telephone No.: 603-745-8971