Single Sign-on Market worth 1,599.8 Million USD by 2021

The report “Single Sign-on Market by Type (Enterprise, Federated & Web-based, Windows Integrated), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical, Region – Global Forecast to 2021”,

The single sign-on market is estimated to grow from USD 845.6 Million in 2016 to USD 1,599.8 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

The major force driving the single sign-on market is its ability to manage multiple applications and domains and thereby boost the productivity of the organization. It also helps the IT department to manage security policies and compliance by offering improved security by eliminating the use of repeated, easy-to-remember, and stored passwords. Thus, it significantly reduces IT administration and support cost, as user has to remember single credential and thus the overall environment can be made more secure.

Enterprise SSO segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The single sign-on market, by type is segmented into enterprise SSO, federated & web–based, and windows integrated SSO. The enterprise SSO segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the period 2016 to 2021. This is due to the fact that enterprise SSO offers high level of security controls to the users within organization for both internal and external applications.

Education, communications media & services to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Education, communications media & services segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing deployment of digital education and social communications media & services across the world.

North America is expected to dominate the single sign-on market during the forecast period

The single sign-on market segments the global market on the basis of regions, which include North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the single sign-on market in 2016 due to the extensive implementation of single sign-on solutions across varied industries in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. The primary driving force for this massive growth is the increasing adoption of single sign-on solutions across India, China, Japan, and Australia.

The report also encompasses different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and product developments adopted by the major players to increase their market share. Some of the major vendors in this market include International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Dell Software (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), OKTA, Inc. (U.S.), OneLogin, Inc. (U.S.), NetIQ Corporation (U.S.), Ping Identity Corporation (U.S.), SailPoint Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Centrify Corporation (U.S.).

Browse 65 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 129 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Single Sign-on Market by Type (Enterprise, Federated & Web-based, Windows Integrated), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical, Region – Global Forecast to 2021”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/single-sign-on-market-83280444.html

