Bel Fuse-Circuit Protection Announces New Axial Lead Battery Strap 0ZSA & 0ZSC Series Fuses for Rechargeable Battery Packs

Hong Kong, October 16, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Bel Fuse-Circuit Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of fuses, announces their latest Axial Lead Battery Strap PTC fuses, the 0ZSA & 0ZSC Series, which are designed for use in rechargeable battery packs, lithium cell and battery packs. These fuses can be used in a variety of applications, such as battery packs for mobile phones, computers, cordless phones, mobile radios, camcorders, PDAs and power tools.

Bel’s low profile, low resistance, solid state resettable PTC fuses are resistance spot welded to the battery cells or to the battery pack interconnect straps. Other features include an operating (high hold current) range of 1.1 – 7.3A and maximum voltage of 12V – 30VDC. These fuses have been investigated for use in safety circuit and are suitable as a limiting device, with nickel-plated straps (weldable terminals to the battery leads). They have also been calibrated to limit the current to 8 amps within 5 seconds, per the ANSI/NFPA 70, “National Electrical Code”. Bel’s fuses carry the cURus certification mark for both the U.S. and Canada, are TUV Certified (R50105187), RoHS 2 compliant, lead free and halogen free.

As an authorized distributor for Bel Fuse-Circuit Protection, Heilind Asia provides Bel Fuse-Circuit Protection’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

