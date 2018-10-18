Facilities Management Market Indirect Advantages of Business Growth Boosts Demand

As per the TMR report, the demand in the North America facilities management market is likely to translate into a revenue of US$610.21 by the end of 2024, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 13.6% between 2017 and 2024. The opportunities in the market translated into a revenue of US$248.87 bn in 2017. Of the key service types, soft services segment currently holds the dominant share in the overall market.

Hard services segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to register lackluster growth over the forecast period. Among the key end users of facilities management, corporate sector is anticipated to remain attractive with a revenue of US$124.75 bn by 2024. However, retail and commercial sector is predicted to emerge lucrative expanding at the leading growth rate over the forecast period.

Increasing practices of outsourcing services is primarily driving the North America facilities management market. Businesses are increasingly engaging third-party contractors to outsource facility management for a certain period of time. This helps businesses to focus on core business functions and save valuable time of resources from being used for non-core business activities. Thus, outsourcing helps reduce costs and expenses of businesses in the long run. The demand for facilities management is witnessing an upswing across several industry verticals such as healthcare, government, government, and corporate among others.

Furthermore, increasing demand for standardization of support services is boosting the adoption of facilities management services. Businesses are recognizing the importance of quality support services that makes a mark among clients, which may indirectly boost business growth. Large businesses are increasingly collaborating with world-class facilities management service providers that maintain quality standards and take onus in the event of subpar or poor service rendered.