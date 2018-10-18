Infection Control Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2015 – 2025

Infection control and prevention measures are performed to protect people, who are prone to acquire infections in general as well as while receiving medical treatment due to their health problems. Also, infection control refers to the discipline concerning the prevention of nosocomial infections (hospital-acquired infections). First line infection control measures include hand washing before coming in contact with patients since hand becomes the first contact route for micro-organisms.

Disinfection and sterilization form essential methods for controlling infection. Sterilization can be done by the application of four different technologies namely, heat sterilization, filtration sterilization, low temperature sterilization and radiation sterilization. Among all, heat sterilization accounts for the largest share to total sterilization market owing to the presence of large consumer base. It is popular amongst hospitals and diagnostic centers that also propel the demand for heat sterilization. However, low temperature sterilization is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that efficiency provided by low temperature sterilization process is precise that increases infection control, and in turn increases the demand. Low temperature sterilization can be further segmented as: ethylene oxide sterilization, hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization.

Infection control can also be performed by the application of various disinfectants on medical instrument (surgical and diagnostic). Various disinfectants that are utilized widely for infection control include alcohol, formaldehyde, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, phenolic compounds, quaternary ammonium compound, chlorine dioxide and chlorite. Among all these, hydrogen peroxide and quaternary ammonium compound accounts for the largest share of total disinfectants market owing to their high efficiency in controlling infection. Disinfection is performed in disinfectants washers also known as disinfectors. Disinfectors can be segmented as: washer disinfector and flusher disinfector. Other infection control methods include the utilization of medical gowns, face mask, sterilization drapes and disinfectant wipes by surgeons and people in the vicinity area of the patients.

The market for infection control is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising incidences of hospital-acquired diseases (infections). According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it is been estimated that one in every 20 infections is hospital-acquired diseases in the U.S. Similarly, improving reimbursement scenario regarding infection control in various nations such as U.S., Japan and U.K. will further propel the growth of infection control market. Likewise, aging population will also augment the growth of infection control market. It has been estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) that the global elderly population is expected to reach around 2 billion by 2050 which was around 524 million in 2010.

Rising number of surgeries in hospitals will also support the growth of infection control market. It has been estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that around 48 million surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. alone in 2009. In addition, rising incidences of various diseases (cancer and tuberculosis), will also boost the growth of infection control market. The WHO estimated that around 8.7 million people suffered from tuberculosis (TB) and around 1.4 million died due to the disease in 2011. All these parameters will undoubtedly drive the growth of infection control market.The major players operating in infection control market include Steris Corporation, Belimed AG, Johnson and Johnson, CISA Group, Cantel Medical Corporation, Getinge Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nordion, Inc. and Synergy Health plcamong other significant players.

