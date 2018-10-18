Park Place condo

Set in centrally located Paya Lebar Quarter, Park Place Residences offers residents a luxurious, private sanctuary within a bustling city precinct. Residents can look forward to a vibrant, connected city lifestyle, as well as easy access to a myriad of amenities. A private sanctuary offering a vibrant city lifestyle with the following:

o Three residential towers with 429 units that are elegantly and efficiently designed.
o Situated at the junction between Sims Avenue & Paya Lebar Road.
o Located within Paya Lebar Quarter – an integrated mixed use development, residents will have access to retail and entertainment right at their doorstep.

