CCBH Offers Substance Abuse Treatment for Children, Adolescents, and Adults

Dependence on addictive substances is one of the most debilitating conditions that can affect a person for life if untreated. The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health helps assess and treat substance abuse in people of all ages.

[WESTPORT, 10/19/18] – In the 2018 Drug Use by State report from WalletHub, Connecticut ended up in a position relatively higher than most other states. It ranked 25th among states with the highest drug use rates, and 18th among states with the highest alcohol consumption. The report further stated that 18.6 percent of adults in Connecticut drink excessively.

Although these statistics are not staggering, they revealed a considerable number of people who may be at risk of alcoholism and drug abuse. These two instances of substance abuse can plague a person, affecting the individual’s relationships, professional life, and physical health. These are more prevalent in adults, but adolescents and children can be at risk as well.

When this happens, the person needs to be evaluated for treatment. The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health (CCBH), a private psychiatric practice in Westport, Connecticut, offers substance abuse treatment. With its help, adults, adolescents, and children with addiction can receive proper diagnosis and treatment.

Start Recovery from Substance Abuse at CCBH

CCBH provides a thorough assessment for determining the impact of substance abuse on patients. The assessment identifies the underlying mental health symptoms of substance abuse. The team can effectively manage different psychiatric needs associated with substance abuse.

CCBH offers individualized health services in a warm and welcoming environment. After the team evaluates a person’s specific condition and needs, they create a treatment plan which may include individual or group therapies, as well as other means of self-care at home.

With the combination of multi-disciplinary techniques, the Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health’s comprehensive program helps individuals of any age regain their confidence and deal with life positively and productively.

About the Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health is a private group practice in Westport, CT. The group consists of dedicated professionals committed to providing comprehensive mental health services for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. Their treatments and facility are focused on the patients’ long-term well-being.

http://ccbhtherapy.com