Polyethylene Films Market Report 2018 – Amcor Limited, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Berry Plastics Corporation

Polyethylene is the polymer used for making films, exhibit properties such as flexibility & lightweight, cost, and ease of fabrication. Low density polyethylene is mostly used as a thermoplastic material, which is a key raw material in the film applications due to its chemical resistance, toughness, economic cost, and ease of sealability. It is widely used in various applications such as food packaging, beverage packaging, agriculture films, construction films, and household items, medical packaging, among others. With its widespread applications, it is expected to boost the growth of the global polyethylene films market over the forecasted period.

Innovations in food & beverages packaging, growing applications of mulch films in agriculture industry, high demand for hygienic and supple food packaging materials, and concerns regarding the rise of bioplastic materials usage are the factors driving the growth of the polyethylene films market. However, strict regulations in the industry may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for the polyethylene films as an alternative for metal and glass might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global polyethylene films market is segmented on the type, material, technology, application, and geography. Type includes shrink films, and stretch films. By material, the market is segmented into low density polyethylene film (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene film (LLDPE), and high density polyethylene film (HDPE).The market is segmented by technology as blown film extrusion, cast film extrusion, and other technologies. Further, the market is segmented by application as food packaging, beverage packaging, agriculture films, (mulch, greenhouse, silage), construction films, and household items.

Based on geography, global polyethylene films market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Amcor Limited, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Berry Plastics Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, Exopac Holdings Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Novolex, Innovia Films Ltd., Ampac Holdings, LLC, and Bemis Company, Inc., among others.

Scope of the Global Polyethylene Films Market

Type Segments

Shrink Films

Stretch Films

Material Segments

Low Density Polyethylene Film (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene Film (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene Film (HDPE)

Technology Segments

Blown Film Extrusion

Cast Film Extrusion

Other Technologies

Application Segments

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Agriculture Films

Mulch

Greenhouse

Silage

Construction Films

Household Items

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

