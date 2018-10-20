Global Connected Aircraft Market is estimated to reach $11.7 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2017 to 2025. Connected aircraft has capability to send & receive the real time data from ground based operating systems, which delivers the critical information associated to avionic system in real time. To help the real time data capturing, airplanes are used as node in the sky to capture the hundreds of gigabytes of data from take-off to landing which helps to enhance safety and efficiency of flight. In order to meet the growing demand of high speed internet access from customers during air travel, many operators across the globe are executing broadband and satellite-based connectivity solutions to their aircrafts. Data sharing with other aircraft & ground-based operational teams can help in the transmission of critical data & increase the safety in times of crises. On-board infotainment services are expected to be high. With these trends, the connected aircraft market is expected to grow over the forecast period.
The global connected aircraft market is driven by growth in aircraft deliveries, rising requirement for operational efficiency, mounting need for airline & passenger safety, and growing need to advance existing connectivity systems. Replacement of traditional data connections & data optimization are limiting the growth of this market. Furthermore, focus on reducing maintenance time might support new opportunities for players in this market.
The connected aircraft market has been categorized on the basis of type, connectivity, frequency band, application, and geography. Type includes solutions, and systems. By connectivity, market is categorized into air-to-air connectivity, inflight connectivity, and air-to-ground connectivity. Frequency band includes Ku-band, Ka-band, and L-band. Further, the market is bifurcated on the basis of application as military, and commercial.
Global connected aircraft market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Global Eagle, SITA OnAir, Thales SA, Kontron AG, Inmarsat plc, Gogo, Inc., Cobham plc, and IBM, among others.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/connected-aircraft-market/toc
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/connected-aircraft-market/request-customization
