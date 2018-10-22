Rising Demand For Manufacturing Analytics And Transportation Analytics Is Pushing The Growth Of Supply Chain Analytics

The report “Supply Chain Analytics Market by Solution (Supply Chain Planning and Procurement, Sales & Operations Planning, Manufacturing Analytics, Transportation and Logistics, Visualization and Reporting Tools) – Worldwide Forecast and Analysis to 2019 “, defines and divides the supply chain analytics market into various segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. The global supply chain analytics market is expected to grow from $2.5 billion to $4.8 billion by 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period.

This research report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting it along with the future roadmaps. Additionally, the report emphasizes on key adoption trends, evolution of supply chain analytics, attractive market opportunities, and business cases in this innovative market. MarketsandMarkets expects an exponential growth trend of supply chain analytics solutions and services as there is a massive rise in big data generation across numerous industry verticals.

The supply chain analytics market is broadly segmented by type of its solution: supply chain planning and procurement, Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP), manufacturing analytics, transportation and logistics analytics, visualization and reporting tools; by type of service: professional service, and support and maintenance service; by type of deployment model: on premise, and on-demand (cloud-based); by type of verticals : retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), health care and life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, aerospace and defense, high tech and electronics and others ; and by region: North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LA), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

There are a few assumptions that have been taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise of the supply chain analytics market. These global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Thus, the dollar fluctuations are assumed to not affect the market forecast to a significant extent. Also, market size for hardware tools in supply chain analytics market has not taken into consideration while the overall sizing of the supply chain analytics market.

The supply chain analytics market research report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the market into type of solutions and services, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across different regions.

• This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisition and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of 10 top players in this market.

Browse 70 market data tables and 52 figures spread through 132 pages and in-depth TOC on “Supply Chain Analytics Market by Solution (Supply Chain Planning and Procurement, Sales & Operations Planning, Manufacturing Analytics, Transportation and Logistics, Visualization and Reporting Tools) – Worldwide Forecast and Analysis to 2019 ”

