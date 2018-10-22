Spikenard Essential Oil Market Research Report and Outlook by Transparency Market Research 2018-2026

An essential oil is a liquid containing aroma or fragrance compound taken from different parts of plants. Essential oils are also called as ethereal oils, volatile oils, or aetherolea. An oil is considered to be essential as it contains the essence of plants, which is one of the main reason to provide the fragrance and aroma to the oil. Essential oils are mainly used in cosmetics, soaps, perfumes and other personal care products. Essential oils are being used in the food and beverage industry in order to increase the aroma of the food product. It is used during the aromatherapy, as it induces relaxation for the body.

There are different types of essential oils available such as cinnamon essential oil, clove essential oil, lemon essential oil, spikenard essential oil, ginger essential oil, cumin essential oil, rosewood essential oil, sandalwood essential oil among other essential oils. Spikenard essential oil is made from spikenard tree. Spikenard essential oil is mostly found in APAC region. Spikenard essential oil is otherwise called as muskroot, nardin and nard. Spikenard essential oil has been used for many years to treat various problems in female reproductive organs such as ovaries and uterus. Spikenard essential oil is used for healing skin related problems. Spikenard essential oil market will increase in the upcoming years for its various medicinal properties.

Growing consumer preference for Aromatherapy is promoting demand for Spikenard Essential Oil for its soothing and relaxing benefits:

Spikenard essential oil is extracted by a process known as steam distillation of the spikenard resins obtained. Spikenard essential oil is widely used as an herbal medicine in places such as India and Nepal. Spikenard essential oil possesses many properties such as antifungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. Spikenard essential oil is also used as a deodorant, sedative, laxative and a uterine substance. Spikenard essential oil is earthy and has a soil-like smell, which can be used in aromatherapy as a calming and a sedative agent. The spikenard essential oil consists of calarene, aristolene, coumarin, clalarenol, nardol, dihydroazulenes, nardostachone, jatamanshinic acid, valerianol, valeranone, and valeranone as its important components, which are also the main sources of its medicinal properties. Spikenard essential oil possess antibacterial properties which makes it as an efficient skincare agent. The spikenard essential oil also helps cure ailments which are caused by fungal infections such as food poisoning, itching, psoriasis, dermatitis, and other fungal infections. Spikenard essential oil helps eliminating odor as it carries a pleasant smell, which can also be used as a deodorant.

Global Spikenard Essential Oil Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global spikenard essential oil market identified across the value chain Kanta Enterprises Private Limited, AOS Products Private Limited, Aromaaz International, Lipotec S.A.U., Avi Naturals, N. CHIMANLAL & CO., Kanta Enterprises Private Limited., Kazima Perfumers, Venkatramna Industries, Monte Orleans Incorporation., Ambre Blends, Essential Aura Aromatics, Beach Stonearoma among the other Spikenard Essential Oil participants.

Key Developments in the Spikenard Essential Oil market:

In the year 2018, Ambre Blends. The company got featured in most of the health and wellness, cosmetic and personal care magazines such as organic spa, new beauty magazine, HARPER’S BAZAAR AUSTRALIA, glamourmag.com and many other fashion blogs which creates an awareness among the consumers regarding spikenard essential oil benefits.

Opportunities for Participants in the Spikenard Essential Oil Market:

The potential for the growth of the spikenard essential oil market is quite high owing to its various health benefits. The population in regions such as Northern America and Latin America use Spikenard essential oil on a daily basis. If the same practice is adopted by other regions, the spikenard essential oil is likely to lead to global market growth.