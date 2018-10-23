Anti-Fog Polycarbonate Films and Sheets Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2018-2028

Anti-Fog Polycarbonate Films and Sheets Market – Overview

Polycarbonate film is extracted from polycarbonate resin. Anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets are coated on one side to offer anti-fog properties, in addition to better optical quality, scratch resistance, abrasion resistance and chemical resistance. Anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets offer several benefits such as printability, emboss ability, high tint ability and dimensional ability, among others. These films and sheets are also known as anti-mist films or anti-condensation films. Anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets are used for refrigerator anti-fog films, freezer anti-fog films and anti-fog mirrors, among others. The global market for anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the usage of anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets in various end-use applications in automotive, food & beverages, defence, consumer goods, etc. The global market for anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets is characterised by the supply of anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets for applications in mirrors, helmets, lenses and freezer doors. The anti-fog films and sheets market is marked by the presence of companies that manufacture anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets. They operate globally and supply their products to a wide range of end customers, which include automotive, electrical & electronics and manufacturers of consumer goods.

Anti-Fog Polycarbonate Films and Sheets Market – Dynamics

The global market for anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets is characterised by the supply of anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets with different levels of scratch resistance and optical clarity. Anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets find applications in various end-user industries, which include automotive, building & construction and electrical & electronics, among others. The design of anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets enables them to have high optical quality and resistance to damage due to chemicals, impact and scratches. Anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets were initially intended to cater to the demand for medical face shields. However, since anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets have good acceptance to commercial ophthalmic dyes at ambient temperatures on the coated side, they are now widely used in sunglasses, sports eyewear, motorcycle visors and other display panels. The key factor driving the anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market is the fast-growing automotive manufacturing industry. The above-mentioned factors are expected to boost the global anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market during the forecast period.

Anti-Fog Polycarbonate Films and Sheets Market – Segmentation

Globally, the anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market has been segmented by thickness, by grade type, by application and by end users.

On the basis of thickness, anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market has been segmented into:

Up to 0.5 mm

5 mm to 2 mm

2 mm to 5 mm

5 mm to 7 mm

Above 7 mm

On the basis of grade type, anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market has been segmented into:

Optical Grade

Clear Grade

On the basis of application, anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market has been segmented into:

Lenses

Mirrors

Windows

Windshields

Display Panels

Roofing

Others

On the basis of end use, anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market has been segmented into:

Automotive Industry

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Consumer goods

Other Industrial manufacturing

Anti-Fog Polycarbonate Films and Sheets Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the market for anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets has been divided into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Among these regions, the North America and Western Europe regions are expected to be in the leading positions in terms of the market value of anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market is expected to witness above-average growth in the global anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market. Countries such as China and India are expected to dominate the Asia Pacific excluding Japan anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market during the forecast period.

Anti-Fog Polycarbonate Films and Sheets Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market are EIS, Inc.; 3M Company; SABIC; Weetect; Kafrit Group; Ningbo Zhongding Plastic Co., Ltd. and Excelite, among others. Several local and unorganised players are expected to contribute to the global anti-fog polycarbonate films and sheets market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.