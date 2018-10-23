Gamification Nation wins award for Excellence in Gamification Design

London-based Gamification Nation has won the award for Excellence in No-Tech Gamification Design at GamiCon 2018. It won the award for its design of a cybersecurity board game for an insurance client.

“We enjoyed working with our client to design this collaborative board game, which was aimed at helping insurance agents understand the effects that cyberattacks could have on a business through a number of scenarios,” said An Coppens, CEO and chief game changer at Gamification Nation. “To, then, also receive industry recognition at the first ever learning-focused Gamification event in the USA, is doubly rewarding for the Gamification Nation team.”

GamiCon 2018 is the only event exclusively for the design and delivery of gamified corporate training, adult learning, employee motivation and productivity, innovation, and culture change. The event took place, together with Training Magazine’s Online Learning Conference, in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

The Gamification Nation-designed and developed board game, “Hacksagon”, asks all players to take up roles in a fictitious business. The players then face cyberattack scenarios, drawn from everyday occurrences, with varying impact on different parts of the business.

The team, then, has to work together to reduce the impact on the business. Ideally, the team must also rescue lost servers, emails, websites and so on. The main ‘win condition’ is to be still in business financially at the end of five rounds.

The game was designed to do two things. It aims at helping insurance agents to sell cybersecurity insurance and to have meaningful conversations with business clients around the topic of cybersecurity. Experiencing the game’s scenarios makes easier the recall of cybersecurity situations as well as the ability to broach the topic of cyber insurance with potential clients.

An Coppens, a leading expert in gamification for employee and learner engagement, with over 15 years’ experience in creating behaviour change through creative and innovative solutions, commented, “I’m delighted that Gamification Nation has won this award with a board game because, all too often in the world of business gamification, we look at digital solutions.

“Bringing people together around a table and allowing them to experience issues through the eyes of a client is a fabulous – and effective – way to bring home empathy and learning. The board game also facilitates how adults learn, and retain, information.

“It’s also great to be able to add this award to our recognition as being named as the ‘Outstanding Gamification Agency’, last year, at the Gamification Europe event,” An added.