Global Medical connectors Market By Manufacturers, Type And Application, Regions, Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

Medical connectors are used to interconnect different medical electronic equipment, such as diagnostic devices, surgical instruments, therapy applications, surgery assist devices, and disposable equipment with one another. The global medical connector market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8 % between the forecast period of 2017 and 2023.

The advancements in medical technology demand next-gen medical connectors. The medical connectors have huge demand in medical sector as it fulfills the client’s expectation in medical treatments. The technological advancements in the medical industry has boosted the market growth. In electronic industry, these medical connectors are used as these are battery powered portable devices that can improve their convenience. For instance, the computing elements require a high-speed, high-density interconnect to support high-speed data processing, and large images displayed on high-resolution screens are further add to the magnitude of data that needs to be processed.

The regional analysis of medical connector market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in medical connectors market owing to the company’s investments in the medical applications which can be used in dental tools, electro surgery tools, catheters, sensors, respirators, ECG devices, defibrillators and others. The medical connector market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for medical connectors market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

WHO estimates that 8.7% of hospital patients had nosocomial infections affecting over 1.4 million people worldwide. The US government will start penalizing hospitals in 2017 under the Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) of the Affordable Care Act, for hospital-acquired infection. This development is expected to be the most active driver for the U.S. market.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global medical connector market: – ITT Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Interconnect (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP. (U.K.), Esterline Corporation (U.S.), Fisher Connectors (Switzerland), Molex (U.S.), Samtec (U.S.) Lemo S.A. (Switzerland), and among others.

Segments:

The global Medical connector market has been segmented on the basis of light source type, offering, applications, and region.

Global Medical connector market by Material:

Plastic

Metal

Others

Global Medical connector market by Connector Size (mm):

=10 mm

11mm -20 mm

= 20 mm

Others

Global Medical connector market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

