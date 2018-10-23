KETOMAC: The Best Shampoo To Cure Dandruff

Summary: Ketomac products are creams/ shampoo which areleading medicines to treat dandruff. They contain an antifungal agent called as ketoconazole that weakens cell membranes of fungi and destroys the same. By treating dandruff, they ease conditions like itching, flaking and inflammation.

Delhi: Ketomac is a medical product which is a formulation of chemical ketoconazole, a synthetic, broad-spectrum antifungal agent in a concentration of 2% in a cream/shampoo base. Ketomac shampoo contains this antifungal agent and is highly effective to treat dandruff. It is prepared by Torque pharmaceuticals.

More details about this product were revealed to the press in a meet organized by top executives of the company in the city, recently.

Ketomac shampoo contains ketoconazole, which is a broad spectrum, synthetic, anti-fungal agent in a concentration of 2% in an aqueous suspension. Ketoconazole is an azole fungal, which works by preventing the growth of fungi. It belongs to the same family of drugs like miconazole, fluconazole and itraconazole.

Ketoconazole works by killing fungi on scalp/ skin called as Malassezia. These fungi occur naturally on scalp/skin, but those who suffer from dandruff seem to have more of these. The chemical works by interfering in the generation of a substance called as ergosterol which is a vital component of the fungal cell membrane. Ketoconazole thus causes holes to appear in cell membranes through which essential constituents of cells, leak out. This destroys the fungi and treats the infection.

Ketomac shampoo is used to prevent and treat dandruff. It helps treat scaling, flaking, itching and also the inflammation associated with dandruff. Topical cream of Ketoconazole is used for also treating Tine a Vesicular, athlete’s foot, jock itch and ringworm. Ketomac comes in the form of dandruff shampoo for oily hair.

Dandruff is a manifestation of skin eczema called seborrhoea. Dandruff scales are clusters of corneocytes, which have retained much of cohesion with one another and detach from the scalp or skin. A corneocyte is a protein complex made of tiny threads of keratin attached to an organized matrix. The numbers and size of these cells differ from one place to another.

The number may be impacted by conditions like seborrhoea. The solutions to such problems have been found to be anti-fungal treatments like selenium sulphide, zinc pyrithione and ketoconazole. The Ketomac shampoo has proven to be most effective.

Ketomac shampoo can be used in the following way. Wet scalp and hair;Applya small portion of Ketomac shampoo to your scalp and make some lather by massaging; Set aside for 5 to 10 minutes and then rinse thoroughly the scalp and hair.