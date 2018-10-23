Pioneer of online wedding venue booking in Delhi, GetYourVenue launches a redesigned, more responsive website

New Delhi, Delhi, India – 11/10/2018 – GetYourVenue, the largest wedding planning company in Delhi NCR has revamped its existing website and unveiled a completely redesigned platform. The new design offers a vast array of enhancements including secure browsing (HTTPS) as well as improvements to speed, functionality, user engagement, mobile browsing, and an aesthetically pleasing design. The goal of these changes is to provide quicker and easier access to essential information and offer a more comprehensive understanding of the various wedding-related services of the company.

The revamped website has an uncluttered, streamlined and simplified presentation with improved functionality and content-rich pages to help users make well-informed decisions about their various wedding-related requirements.

“We are thrilled about our new website launch and the robust information it provides to our esteemed customers. Customer experience has always been a priority for GetYourVenue. This new design is a first of many steps we’ve taken to create the best experience for our customers and website visitors “, said Harsh Vardhan, Founder & Director of GetYourVenue. “We believe that this new version will maintain a useful, attractive look regardless of how you choose to view it (mobile, tablet or desktop). It’ll help our visitors to have a better, more informative and hassle-free experience and shall help grow and increase our market presence.”

The company started its journey in 2011 as a wedding-venue booking website. Today, it’s a large, full-fledged organization that caters to many other wedding-related requirements most of which it fulfills in-house. Providing beautiful venues for wedding, corporate & social events at discounted rates is still the flagship service of GetYourVenue; this site revamp ensures that this service is not only improved but also refined. Using the site’s enhanced “search-find-book” process; visitors can now navigate by venue region, category or popular choices and choose from over 600+ magnificent locations in Delhi NCR. To make an informed decision, they can have a look at the organized, detailed and updated information about each venue, have a glimpse at the photos, videos, testimonials and reviews about the organization’s services as well as stay updated on the latest wedding-related trends and news via the new & improved blog section.

The website will be updated with fresh, new content on a regular basis, including up to date information about new venues & many wedding-related services in Delhi. Visitors can explore the new site from any device at www.getyourvenue.com

• About GetYourVenue Events Pvt. Ltd

The largest wedding planning organizations in the capital, GetYourVenue is an initiative to bring about a paradigm shift and offer quality service in the wedding industry across Delhi NCR. The company’s mission is to create a single-window solution for every wedding-related service. It aims to take all your wedding planning anxieties & trepidations away and serve you with an experience that is remarkable, memorable, enjoyable, and more importantly hassle-free.