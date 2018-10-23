Sprinkle Caps Market boosting the growth through 2024

Sprinkle caps are type of caps that are used to sprinkle different products like herbs, seasoning, granules and powder etc. through multiple holes. They come in different shape, size and material depending on the product and the packaging required for different product item. Furthermore, due to the growing popularity of sprinkle caps and varied applications being identified, new products in this space are being developed with time. For example, launch of Spoonkler by RPC Containers Ltd for the Bart Ingredients Company’s spice range was introduced when the brand discovered that awkward shape of most spice jars was seen as a hindrance by several customers. These type of frequent innovations are expected to drive the demand in the sprinkle caps market.

Sprinkle Caps Market Dynamics:

The sprinkle caps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period primarily driven by the growth in the overall Caps and Closures market. In addition, growing innovations by the brand owners to widen their customer base together with expansion in application portfolio further fuels the growth in demand for the sprinkle caps market. Furthermore, one of the recent trends in the sprinkle caps market is the growth in the use of Plastic as material in comparison to other traditional materials such as aluminum, tinplate etc.

Despite witnessing favorable growth opportunities, there are restraints in the sprinkles caps market that can impact the growth in this industry. One of the major factor that can dampen the demand in the sprinkle caps market is the competition from flexible packaging industry as products like pouches etc. can replace the containers that require caps and closures and ultimately prove to be a hindrance for growth in the sprinkle caps market.

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the Sprinkle Caps market are: Polyoak Packaging, Kornelis Caps & Closures BV, United Caps Luxembourg S.A., Junghans, RPC Containers Ltd, Säntis Packaging AG, O.Berk Company, Synergy Packaging Pty Ltd etc.