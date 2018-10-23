The Organ Preservation Market World Leading Key Players Revenue, Share, Analysis and Estimation Till 2023

Market Highlight:

Organ Preservation is supplying line for organ transplantation. Organ transplantation has been the most successful and sophisticated technique that has been rising over the past 50 yrs. The global organ preservation market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of organ failures, increasing advancement in surgeries, increasing number of transplantation procedures, and growing penetration by market players. Additionally, factors such as initiatives taken by government and NGO to encourage organ donation, availability of skilled personnel are likely to spur the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost of organ preservation and its transplantation procedures, unavailability of the suitable donor as well as the development of organs by stem cell therapy are likely to hamper the growth of the market. Extensive research should be done preservation solutions to increase their efficacy to protect the organs from cellular damage and maintain its metabolic rate. This can accelerate the market growth by decreasing the gap between demand and supply.

The Organ Preservation market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Key Players for Organ Preservation Market:

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Xvivo Perfusion AB

• Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC

• Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

• BioLife Solutions, Inc.

• Claris Lifesciences Limited

• Lifeline Scientific

• ToleroTech, Inc.

• 21st Century Medicine

• CryoLife, Inc

Intended Audience

• Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Suppliers

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Potential Investors

Segments for Global Organ Preservation Market:

The global organ preservation market is segmented on the basis of preservation solution, organ type, the technique of preservation and end-user. Considering preservation solution, the market is segmented into perfadex, University of Wisconsin (UW) solution, custodiol HTK, celsior solution, citrate solutions, and collins solution

By organ type, the market is segmented into liver, kidney, heart, lungs, and others.

With reference to the technique of preservation, the market is segmented into static cold storage, and dynamic cold storage. The dynamic cold storage is further segmented into normothermic machine perfusion, hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion and oxygen persufflation

On account of end-user, the market is segmented into organ banks, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Americas region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

Regional Analysis for Global Organ Preservation Market:

Americas is expected to hold the largest share for organ preservation market during the forecast period 2018–2023. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising elder population leading to organ failures are likely to enhance the growth of organ preservation. Additionally, factors such as increasing government initiatives and reimbursement policies in advanced medical treatment options, and rising demand for technologically advanced treatment is likely to enhance the growth of organ preservation market in the Americas region. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, in 2014, around 31% of the deaths in the U.S. were due to cardiovascular disorders. As per, the National Chronic Kidney Disease report, 2017, chronic kidney diseases are common among adults in the U.S. and 30 million people, or 15% of the U.S. adults are expected to have chronic kidney disease. This growing rate of cardiovascular disorders and renal disorders is expected to have a direct effect on organ preservation as it increases the demand for organ transplantation. But extensive research and development to develop organs by stem cell therapy can hinder the market growth of organ preservation.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global organ preservation market. The European market is expected to grow at a sturdy growth rate during the forecast period owing to the availability of advanced treatment facilities, and healthcare expenditure, and rising cases of alcoholic fatty liver disease which can further lead to liver failure. Additionally, various government legislative reforms providing regulatory guidelines to manufacturing companies and flourishing medical device market attributed to the presence of key pharmaceutical companies in this region which will eventually drive the European market. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, renal disorders along with rising elder population that would eventually increase the organ failure patient population is going to supplement the growth of organ preservation market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is the major driver for the market growth. China is expected to be the fastest growing country due to increasing population and raising awareness about the health and accessibility of new treatment methods. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and rise in the standard of living in the region is supplementing the growth of organ preservation market in the Asia Pacific region. The limited number of donors in comparison to the need and excessive cost of to the transplantation procedure may hamper the growth of the organ preservation market.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness, limited access and unaffordability of treatment facilities in middle-income countries. In the Middle East, United Arab Emirates has the largest market share owing to the development of healthcare industry and rising availability of specialty care centers.

