Antimicrobial Peptides Market Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Antimicrobial Peptides Market

The soaring drug-resistant infections have projected a serious challenge to the antimicrobial therapies. The Centers for Disease Control reports that each year in the United States, at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics. At least 23,000 people die each year as a direct result of these infections. Antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) are also known as host defense peptides. They are short and usually positively charged peptides found in various life forms. The antimicrobial peptides have the ability to kill microbial pathogens directly. They are considered as the potential therapeutic sources of future antibiotics. Owing to their broad-spectrum activities and different mechanism of action when compared with that of conventional antibiotics. Antimicrobial peptides have constituted some major components of the innate immunity, protecting the host against infections.

 In February 2017, Symcel has partnered with Colzyx to test 25 new collagen VI-derived antimicrobial peptides in order to analyze their capability to halt bacterial growth.

o The collagen VI-derived peptides test is performed using Symcel’s CalScreener. The Symcel technology is flexible to test each peptide independently or in combination with others.

 As per the research conducted by Anne Kokel et al recent strategies were reported for improving AMPs in the context of drug design and delivery were surveyed, and also their possible impact on patients and the environment was assessed

• In the research, it is found that AMPs are considered to lack selectivity leading to side effects and cytotoxicity, and also exhibit in vivo instability. Several strategies are being actively considered to overcome the limitations that restrain the success of AMPs.

• According to his analysis, the major advantage with AMPs is, it is the easily tunable skeleton that offers opportunities to improve their properties. Strategic structural modifications and the beneficial properties of cyclic or branched AMPs in term of stability have been reported. The conjugation of AMPs with nanoparticles has also been explored to increase their in vivo stability

• The techniques such as the coupling of AMPs with specific antibodies aim to increase the selectivity of the potential drug towards the target. These strategies were evaluated for their effect on the environment highlighting green technologies

• The report has been concluded saying that further research is needed taking into account both environmental and human health consequences of novel AMPs several of these compounds are promising drug candidates for use in sustainable medicine

 University of Pittsburgh Innovation Institute – has conducted a research on the A4-antimicrobial peptides (A4-AMPs)

o As per the research, A4-antimicrobial peptides (A4-AMPs) are a new class of peptide-based antibiotic that kills more than 90% of antibiotic-resistant species of bacteria. The study also says that A4 has a novel mechanism-of-action that does not confer resistance easily.

o In the screening experiments in vitro have validated the excellent safety profile, the low propensity for drug resistance, and the strong antimicrobial activity of A4-AMPs against various superbugs

o A provisional patent application was filed in 2016 over the A4 – A NOVEL PEPTIDE ANTIBIOTIC by the University of Pittsburgh Innovation Institute

 As per the study conducted by Abdurraouf Zaet et al over D-Cateslytin, a new antimicrobial peptide

o D- Cateslytin has emerged as a potent, safe and robust peptide antimicrobial with undetectable susceptibility to resistance

o Using Escherichia coli as the model in the study, it was observed that D-Ctl targets the bacterial cell wall leading to the permeabilization of the membrane and the death of the bacteria

o The results obtained by the study has shown that:

 D-Ctl is an efficient antimicrobial agent against various bacterial strains

 D-Ctl is a potentiator for numerous antimicrobials

 Unlike ampicillin and cefotaxime, D-Ctl does not trigger resistance in E. coli

 D-Ctl is not cytotoxic and does not elicit cytokine release

 D-Ctl is more resistant to degradation by secreted bacterial proteases than L-Ctl

 D-Ctl dramatically damaged the cell wall of E. coli MDR

