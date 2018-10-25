Global Surgical Lasers Market Projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Over the Forecast Period 2016-2024

According to Goldstein Research, global surgical lasers market is anticipated to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2016-2024. The trend of using femtosecond lasers for cataract surgical removal through the precise ocular microsurgeries is expanding the surgical lasers market.

Global surgical lasers market segmentation has been done on the basis of type of laser, surgery/procedure, application, end user and geography. Geographically, global surgical lasers industry is dominated by North America due to efficient medical reimbursement policies and application of advance healthcare devices by the professionals in the region. Whereas, in Latin America & Asia Pacific, the market tends to grow at fastest CAGR of nearly 10.0%.

Market Segmentation

Global Surgical Lasers Market can be segmented as follows:

By Type of Laser

• Argon Lasers

• Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers

• Diode Lasers

• Erbium Laser

• Other Surgical Lasers (ND:Yag (Neodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum-

Garnet) Lasers

• Fiber Lasers

• Dye Lasers

• Excimer Lasers

By Surgery/Procedure

• Laparoscopic Surgery

• Percutaneous Surgery

• Open Surgery

By Application

• Dentistry

• Dermatology

• Cardiology

• Gynecology

• Ophthalmology

• Oncology

• Urology

• Other Applications

• Liposuction

• Ear, Nose and Throat surgery (ENT)

• Gastrointestinal

By End User

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

• Clinics

• Hospitals

By Region

• North America Surgical Lasers Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Europe Surgical Lasers Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Middle East And Africa Surgical Lasers Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Latin America Surgical Lasers Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Asia Pacific Surgical Lasers Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Rest Of The World Surgical Lasers Market Analysis, 2016-2024

“Global Surgical Lasers Market Outlook 2024” contains detailed overview of the global surgical lasers market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by type of laser, surgery/procedure, application, end user and geography.

The Global Surgical Lasers Market Report highlights the competitive outlook of key players by discussing the business strategies, revenue distribution by multiple business segments, products & services catered by the company, financial reports and other information to provide business outlook.

Key players of the global surgical lasers market discussed in the report are: Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Alma Lasers, Bausch &Lomb Incorporated, Biolitec AG, Bison Medical Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Cynosure, Inc., Danaher, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Fotona D.O.O., IPG Photonics Corporation, Lumenis, Quanta System S.p.A, Spectranetics Corporation, Karl Storz, LENSAR, LightMed, LISA Laser USA, Lutronic, Medelux, Merz Aesthetics, Mm and Niic, New Star Lasers, Nidek Technologies, Novadaq Technologies, Olympus, Quanta System, Quantel, Spectranetics, Sunny Optoelectronic Technology, Topcon, Trimedyne, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, etc.

Further, Global Surgical Lasers Market Report encompasses market trends, drivers, opportunities, challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force model and BPS analysis. The report also portrays the surgical lasers forecast market share, market size and annual growth rate, based on estimated market size, market growth rate and anticipated market trends.

