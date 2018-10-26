The Leading Freight Management Service Provider

Established in South Africa, Optima International Solutions is a reputed freight management company that offers full freight management functions to their clients. They not only provide, traditional clearing and forwarding services but also other significant areas like staff training, indent monitoring and procurement, system design and in-house outsourced freight control.

The company also provides their clients other facilities like tracking and monitoring of shipments, checking arrival and departure time, offering information related to the status of shipment and financial information related to the shipment. For access to the above-mentioned facilities clients will receive a username and a password. This not only makes the access easier but also enhances the security of the shipments.

Optima International Solutions is quite different from other freight management companies because of their efficient customer service and their usage of modern technology. They always strive to ensure that their trade remains transparent.

The services offered by Optima internationals are discussed below:

All-in-one Solution

Optima International uses advanced technology to provide customised freight management services to their client. By choosing their All-in-One solution you can receive services like controlled procurement, international freight forwarding, customs clearing, forex payment options, warehousing and distribution and much more. Their well-experienced professionals take care of the logistics issues and strictly adhere to the ITAC guidelines. They also take care of import and export permits, NRCS LOA’s and other requirements. They also maintain strong bonding with quality buying agents, Forex Partners, Insurance Partner, Warehousing partners and many others.

Air Freight Services

With Optima International you can easily transport goods by air without any hassle. The company uses the latest technology to provide quicker service to their clients. They are competent enough to handle all the all the important documents and paperwork to ensure timely delivery of your products.

Road Freight Solutions

Optima International is an expert road-freight management service provider in South Africa. The highly skilled professionals not only ensure timely delivery of your shipments but also perform proper monitoring. They offer customised services, serving the special needs of their clients.

Sea Freight Services

Optima International has gained the reputation of a renowned sea freight logistics service provider. The company offers services like shipping cargo, handling documents, customs clearing and many others. Their legal and insurance partners take care of tariff headings and import-export permits.

For further information please contact: http://www.optimainternational.co.za

Contact:

26 Frere Ave, Flamingo Vlei, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: +27215578080