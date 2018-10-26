The President Of India Inaugurates International Arya Mahasammelan-2018

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the International Arya Mahasammelan – 2018 in Delhi. Mahasammelan discussed the issues such as prevention of superstition, modernization, women empowerment, tribal welfare, and management of natural calamities.

