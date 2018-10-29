Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market by Type, Crop Type, Application Method, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

A fresh report has been added to the wide database of RnR Market Research. The research study is titled ‘Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market’ . This is a professional and depth research report on Controlled-Release Fertilizers industry that would help to know the world’s major regional market conditions of Controlled-Release Fertilizers industry, the main region including North American, Europe and Asia etc., and the main country including United States,Canada, China etc.

Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

Pages-186

Figure-55

Profile-12

Table-139

Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Type

1 Introduction

2 Slow-Release

3 Coated & Encapsulated

4 N-Stabilizers

The controlled-release fertilizers market is estimated at USD 1.56 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.29% from 2017, to reach USD 2.12 billion by 2022.This market has been gaining prominence among farmers to improve the agricultural yield and curb excessive nutrient application.

The controlled-release fertilizers market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region by studying the key markets. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

1 Introduction

2 Cereals & Grains

3 Oilseeds & Pulses

5 Plantation Crops

6 Turf & Ornamentals

7 Other Crop Types

The controlled-release fertilizers market has been evolving with various manufacturers involved in the research and development of cost-effective, productive processes to reduce the prices of the polymer coated fertilizers. The popularity of these products depends on the understanding of their constituents and benefits, among farmers.

This research report has focused on various levels of analyses—supply chain analysis, competitive landscape mapping, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the controlled-release fertilizers market.

