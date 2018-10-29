Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market worth 18.60 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market by Application (IDS and IPS, Network Performance Management, and Data Loss/Leak Prevention and Management), by Service, by Organization Size, by Vertical, by End User, & by Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, is expected to grow from USD 7.01 Billion in 2016 to USD 18.60 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.6%. Continuous evolution of cyber-attacks and need for network performance management & optimization solutions to efficiently manage today’s complex networking environments are some of the major driving factors for the deep packet inspection and processing market. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by opportunities, such as evolution of IoT and tremendous increase in network traffic in developing economies.

The deep packet inspection and processing market ecosystem comprises deep packet inspection software vendors, such as Qosmos, Procera, and Ipoque (Rohde & Schwarz); Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs) and security solution providers, such as Cisco, IBM, HPE, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, Extreme Networks, and Huawei; and application vendors, such as Sandvine, CA Technologies, Allot Communications, Solarwinds, and Symantec. The market also comprises wholesalers, and retailers that act as a channel between the NEMs and system integrators & value added resellers.

Target Audience

• Cloud service providers

• Telecom service providers

• Internet service providers

• Networking solution providers

• Security solution providers

• System integrators

• Investment and venture capitalists

• Network infrastructure/equipment vendors

• Consulting Firms

Scope of the Report

The research report segments the deep packet inspection and processing market into the following segments:

By Application:

• Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

• Network Performance Management

• Data Loss/Leak Prevention and Management

By Service:

• Training

• Consulting

• Support and Maintenance

• Integration

By Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

• Large Enterprises

By Industry vertical:

• Telecom and IT

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others (Critical Infrastructure & Industrial Control Systems/SCADA, education, oil & gas)

By End-User:

• Cloud Service Providers

• Telecom Service Providers

• Other End-Users

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World (RoW)

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the APAC market into Australia, India, and China

• Further breakdown of the North America market into the U.S. and others

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5)

Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) is expected to be the largest contributor in the global deep packet inspection and processing market during the forecast period

In the deep packet inspection and processing market, due to rising demands for advanced cybersecurity solutions across all industry verticals the Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) in the application’s segment is expected to contribute the highest in the overall revenue generation during the forecast period.

The government and defense industry vertical is expected to show significant growth rate in terms of adoption of deep packet inspection based applications and services

Cyber security has become one of the most important aspects of the government sector. The concept of e-governance has led the government to focus more on cyber security threats. Moreover, government agencies are compelled to meet the regulatory compliance requirements. Cyber threats in the defense vertical are increasing at an alarming rate across the globe, which has necessitated the usage of robust and updated security solutions in all agencies of this industry.

With explosive growth in network traffic in the countries of APAC, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Many countries in the regions of APAC are expected to show very high growth in the generation of network data during the forecast period. APAC is expected to be the highest network data generating region due to the increasing number of emerging industries and mobile device users.

Cisco (California, U.S.), Intel (California, U.S.), IBM (New York, U.S.), HPE (California, U.S.), Palo Alto Networks (California, U.S.), Check Point (California, U.S.), Blue Coat (California, U.S.), Extreme Networks (California, U.S.), NetScout (Massachusetts, U.S.), Symantec (California, U.S.), and Viavi (California, U.S.) are identified as leaders in the deep packet inspection and processing market, whereas Procera (California, U.S.) , Huawei (Guangdong, China), Sandvine (Ontario, Canada), Qosmos (Paris, France), LookingGlass (Maryland, U.S.), Bivio Networks (California, U.S.) , Allot (Hod-Hasharon, Israel), cPacket Networks (California, U.S.) , LogRhythm (Colorado, U.S.), and Ipoque (Rohde & Schwarz, Leipzig, Germany) are identified as key innovators in the market.

Browse 67 market data tables with 57 figures spread through 147 pages and in-depth TOC on “Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market – Global Forecast to 2021”

