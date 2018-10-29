Global Enzymes Market, By Type, By Source, By Application, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

The TechSci Research’s report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Global Enzymes Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

Global Enzymes Market is expected to reach USD 6.39 Billion by 2023, witnessing growth at a CAGR of over 6%, in value terms, owing to the increasing demand of Enzymes from the dairy industry in the production of dairy products like milk, curd and cheese. Moreover, the growing use of enzymes in the manufacture of beverages like packaged juices and milkshakes, alcoholic beverages like beer and vine coupled with the rising popularity of genetically modified enzymes across various industries like detergents, pharmaceuticals etc will propel the growth of the market further. Based on the type, the proteases segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2023, due to widespread use in food, beverage, detergents, and pharmaceuticals. Based on the application, the food & beverage segment leads the market and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of Enzymes in the food and beverage industry.

North America leads the Industrial enzyme market owing to developed technologies and increasing investment in R&D in constituent countries like the United States and Canada, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing population, increasing per capita income and buying power of population in constituent countries like China, Japan and India.

Some of the leading players in the Global Enzymes Market are BASF SE, Associated British Foods PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Novozymes A/S, Dyadic International Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Adisseo, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Amano Enzyme Inc. etc.

