Global Supercritical Boilers Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2020 | TMR

With the augmenting need to reduce the emission of carbon in the environment and to improve the operational efficiency of power plants, the uptake of supercritical boilers has increased significantly across the world. The global market for supercritical boilers is gaining substantially from the rising awareness regarding the benefits of these boilers, such as low consumption of fuel, better utilization of resources, and consequently high profitability margins.

As a result of the increasing environmental concerns, the demand for highly efficient coal supercritical boilers is augmenting across the world, which is expected to boost the global supercritical boilers market over the next few years. The increasing industrialization and the rising number of government development programs are also projected to accelerate the growth of this market in the years to come.

This exhaustive research report on the global market for supercritical boilers provides a thorough assessment of this market, focusing specifically on its past and current performance. The growth prospects of this market have also been studied at length in this research report to determine its future status.

Global Supercritical Boilers Market: Trends and Opportunities

Thanks to the augmenting need for effective power generation systems with low carbon emission, fueled by the increasing concerns of people over environmental pollution, the global market for supercritical boilers are witnessing tremendous growth. Since, the governments across the world are obligated to reduce carbon footprints, the investment in supercritical boilers is likely to escalate in the years to come, influencing the market substantially.

On the other hand, the high cost incurred in the deployment of supercritical boilers and the increasing focus on upgrading power plants with ultra supercritical boilers may limit the market’s growth in the near future. Low mass flux spiral walls, medium mass flux vertical walls, and high mass flux vertical walls are likely to emerge as the key evaporator systems utilized in supercritical boilers over the next few years.

Global Supercritical Boilers Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the worldwide market for supercritical boilers market reports its presence across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The most prominent share of the overall market is acquired by North America and Europe. However, both the regional markets are likely to witness sluggish growth in the years to come, as they already have installed supercritical boilers, which limit the demand for new ones. Nonetheless, the power plants in these regions are aging and need continual advancements, leading to upgradation and replacement in the near future, thus providing lucrative opportunities for market players.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

At the forefront of the global supercritical boilers market are Alstom, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Larsen & Toubro Power, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Siemens and Cethar Ltd. These enterprises rely specifically on technological advancements and product innovation to reach a large base of customers across the world.