Hans Ohrstrom has donated approx $50,000 to Covenant House

Business
0

Hans Ohrstrom of HomeLife Eagle Realty has donated approx $50,000 to Covenant House over the years. An amazing cause and group of people that Hans Ohrstrom is Thankful for and In Full Support Of. It helps to give homeless kids a warm bed, a hot meal and a chance at a better future.

Covenant House is Canada’s largest agency serving at-risk, homeless and trafficked youth, and it changes lives by providing the widest range of services and support. Its a more than a place to stay because they provide 24/7 crisis shelter and transitional housing on-site and in the community, along with comprehensive services, including education, counselling, health care, employment assistance, job training and aftercare.

Kids who need shelter and a safe place to turn when world seems like a dark place they can turn to Covenant House and feel the light and warm of some of the most amazing people in the World. Hans Ohrstrom & Hans Ohrstrom Team Give Thanks To The Amazing People Who Work & Support Covenant House!

Related Posts

Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Market 2018 – Key Players, Trends and Business Opportunities 2023

Significant Growth Foreseen by Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market During 2016 – 2024

Disposable Barrier Sleeves Market to Register Steady Growth During 2016-2026

editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *