Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Industry Key Suppliers, Price Trend, Raw Materials Sourcing Forecast 2025

29 Oct 2018: Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market size is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025. Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services is a professional service that provides and maintains the linen supply of the hospital and healthcare institution to ensure proper hygiene of the linen material provided to patients. Linens are those fabric household goods prepared for daily use like tablecloths, towels, and bedding. The market will be registering a CAGR of 3.0% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. In the hospital, some linen products are available such as blankets, bed sheet & pillow covers, bed covers, patient repositioner, bathing & cleaning accessories, towels, pediatric gowns, hospital sheets, patient gowns, scrub wear, surgical linen, bed pads & under pads, and others. The “bed sheet & pillow covers” segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the forthcoming years due to increasing number of hospitals and hospital beds and implementation of hygiene policies.

In hospital, bedsheets are available in various types such as fitted sheets, flat sheets, bariatric sheets, gurney sheets, hyperbaric sheets, birthing sheets and mortuary sheets. Also, pillow covers are available in different sizes and colors depending on customer needs. End users such as hospitals, standalone clinics, diagnostic centers, and others could be explored in Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services industry. The “hospitals” segment accounted for the largest share in the market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the years to come due to increasing number of public & private hospitals and rising number of hospital beds.

Moreover, standalone clinics and diagnostic centers are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period owing to rising patient population treated at these facilities. The factors that play an important role in the growth of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, rising outsourcing of hospital linen supplies & services, growing patient base due to rise in occurrence of various diseases, increasing value-added services by vendors, increasing demand for hygienic & sophisticated healthcare facilities and rising occurrences of hospital infections & technological improvements. Moreover, prevalence of various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), obesity, arthritis, and diabetes is expected to boost the demand for linen in hospitals.

However, high cost of linen material and deficiency in the supply of hospital linens are negatively impacting the growth of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on product, material, end use, service provider and geography. The market is classified into material such as woven and non-woven.

The “woven” segment holds the largest share in the market. However, the “non-woven” material is expected to witness the highest growth in the next couple of years owing to increasing technologies for manufacturing good quality linen materials. Non-woven material is made from staple fiber and long fiber, which is bonded by solvent, heat, chemical or mechanical treatment. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the forthcoming period owing to the increasing population, improving healthcare infrastructure. North America held the largest share in 2016 due to presence of large number of players and stringent healthcare policies for safety and hygiene.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market include Services GroupInc., AmeriPride Linen & Uniform Services, Healthcare Services Group, Sobel Westex Inc., Unitex Textile Rental Services, Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.,E-town Laundry Company, Tetsudo Linen Service, Celtic Linen, Synergy Health Plc, Swisslog Holding, Angelica Corporation and Image FIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists.These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

