Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-based and Sensor-based)-Global Forecast to 2022

A fresh report has been added to the wide database of RnR Market Research. The research study is titled ‘irrigation controllers Market’ . This is a professional and depth research report on irrigation controllers industry that would help to know the world’s major regional market conditions of irrigation controllers industry, the main region including North American, Europe and Asia etc., and the main country including United States.

Free Sample Report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample?rname=1295271 .

Browse and in-depth Table Of Content on “irrigation controllers Market ”

Pages-132

Figure-41

Profile-13

Table-93

Irrigation Controllers Market, By Product

1 Introduction

2 Smart Controllers

3 Tap Timers

4 Basic Controllers

The irrigation controllers market is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 million by 2022, from USD 529.2 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by the increasing need for water conservation, adoption of modern farming practices, and increased demand for lawn and garden equipment.

Speak to Analyst @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/inquire-before-buying?rname=1295271 .

The weather-based segment accounted for a major share in the irrigation controllers market. The demand for weather-based irrigation controllers is witnessing a rise in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Competitive Landscape

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking, By Key Player

3 Competitive Scenario

4 Acquisitions

5 New Product Development/Launches & Product Enhancements

6 Expansions

7 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

Irrigation Controllers Market, By Type

1 Introduction

2 Weather-Based

3 Types of Weather-Based Controllers

4 Sensor-Based

The irrigation controllers market, based on type, has been segmented into weather-based and sensor-based. The sensor-based irrigation controllers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sensors help in obtaining real-time soil moisture level and determining the irrigation requirements.

Order this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=1295271 .

List of Tables

1 Global Water Availability, 2012 (Million Cubic Km)

2 Prices of Different Types of Irrigation Controllers By Brand

3 Irrigation Controllers Market Size, By Type, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

4 Weather-Based Irrigation Controllers Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

5 Sensor-Based Irrigation Controllers Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

The report analyzes the irrigation controllers market across different types, products, applications, irrigation types, and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, product, application, irrigation type, and region.

Contact:

sales@rnrmarketresearch.com / Call +1 888 391 5441

For further information and more details with intelligence needs for your business. Access to in-depth market trends helps companies to assess the market effectiveness.