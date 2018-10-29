Tobacco Packaging Market boosting the growth through 2023

The demand for tobacco packaging is driven by increased global cigarette production. Increased population and per capita income in developing countries has resulted in changing lifestyles, increased workload, and stress especially in urban areas. To manage stress and weight issues, people are getting inclined towards the use of stimulants and anti-depressants, cigarettes being one of them. Furthermore, cigarettes have become a huge attraction amongst the youth population which has also led to an increase in its consumption. Currently, different production technologies are being used for tobacco packaging including hot-foil stamping and rotogravure & offset printing. However, tobacco is a highly carcinogenic substance.

Consumption of tobacco products can lead to mouth cancer and respiratory disorders. Increased consumer awareness and regulations imposed by the World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) might hinder the growth of tobacco packaging market. Currently, to reduce the ill effects of tobacco, it is now been mixed along with cloves and green tea leaves to produce herbal cigarettes.

In terms of the global demand, Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in tobacco packaging market followed by rest of the world regions, by 2020. China is currently the largest tobacco & cigarette manufacturer as well as exporter. Owing to a continuous increase in cigarette consumption, China is likely to lead the international markets by the end of forecast period.

The other Asia Pacific countries including India, Japan and South Korea are anticipated to show a similar scenario by 2020. Considering rest of the world region, the Middle East is likely to show an increased demand for tobacco packaging by the end of forecast period, due to traditional use of shishas or water pipes. The economies of countries such as Brazil and Zimbabwe are currently dependent on tobacco production. Hence, these countries are estimated to show a steadfast growth in demand for tobacco production, packaging and exporting by 2020.

Europe is currently one of the leading cigarette exporters, wherein Germany and France are top cigarette manufacturing countries. However, due to the present situation of economic slowdown and heavy government taxations & regulations, a decline in demand for tobacco packaging is anticipated over the coming years. Considering North America region, an overall decreased rate in domestic cigarette consumption has occurred over the past few years. Thus, a stagnant growth in demand for tobacco packaging is expected by 2020.