The 2019 World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference (2019WCDC) is going to be held at Singapore during September 10-11, 2019 around the theme ‘Discovering the Science of Aesthetics and Skin Care’.
2019 World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference (2019WCDC)is a premiere educational Dermatology Event in the field of Cosmetology and Dermatology that rotate between continents and are organized in collaboration with national and international Cosmetology and Dermatology societies and associations. The World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference is targeted to the international Aesthetic, Cosmetic and Dermatology community as well as other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary skin care; thus, enabling professionals from worldwide to exchange their views on a wide variety of topics affecting skin and those suffering from skin disease around the world.
Target Audience
Dermatologists
Venereologists
Cosmetologists
Leprologists
Industry professionals
Researchers
Fellows or postdoctoral students
Therapists
Emeritus
Young research scientists
Business delegates
Medical Students
Drugs and Cosmetics Manufacturing Companies
Device Manufacturing Companies
Scientific Sessions:
Dermatology
Venereology
Tele Dermatology
Topicals and Cosmeceuticals
Cosmetology
Aesthetics – Toxin & Fillers
Anti-Ageing Medicine
Allergy
Dermatosurgery
Geno Dermatosis
Liposuction and Fat Transfer
Hair and Nail
Infectious Diseases
Infertility & Andrology
Dermatological Lasers
Pediatric Dermatology
Ultrasound and Phototherapy
Psoriasis
Sexually Transmitted Infection & Leprosy
Sclerotherapy