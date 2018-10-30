BYOD Security Market 2018 by Key Trends, Segmentation, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

The BYOD Security market is growing rapidly over 23% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 32 billion by the end of forecast period.BYOD security Market growing at exponential compound annual growth rate by forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The factors driving the BYOD market includes increased smartphone users in the organization, growing IoT trends and favorable government regulations. BYOD security market is expected to bring revolution in the IT and security industry. The increasing demand for strong authentication to access the enterprise atmosphere and need to safeguard the encryption of organization’s sensitive data is expected to drive the BYOD Security Market. Moreover, the secured architecture supports to remotely remove the enterprise data incase if the device is lost or the employee leaves the organization.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2961

BYOD security market is coming up with whole new innovation in mobile device security and retaining enterprise productivity. With BYOD implementation organization has increased employee productivity. The factors driving the BYOD market includes increased smartphone users in the organization, growing IoT trends and favorable government regulations.

There are some cyber threats and data loss and retrieval threats while using BYOD. Employees logging in from unsecure network, malicious software and application downloads, outdated or non-existent virus protection are all factors than can leave a company’s network at risk for cyber-attacks through personal devices. Protecting enterprise data from theft, deletion, loss, or unauthorized access is critical to network security. BYOD security market is expected to bring revolution in the IT and security industry. The increasing demand for strong authentication to access the enterprise atmosphere and need to safeguard the encryption of organization’s sensitive data is expected to drive the BYOD Security Market. Moreover, the secured architecture supports to remotely remove the enterprise data incase if the device is lost or the employee leaves the organization.

BYOD security market is expected to bring revolution in the IT and security industry. The increasing demand for strong authentication to access the enterprise atmosphere and need to safeguard the encryption of organization’s sensitive data is expected to drive the BYOD Security Market. Moreover, the secured architecture supports to remotely remove the enterprise data incase if the device is lost or the employee leaves the organization.

The high adoption of smartphones, tablets, and laptops is supporting the users to be more productive and efficient, by working anytime and anywhere. To support these usage scenarios, the enterprise allows the users to access the enterprise services and data from devices that are outside the boundary of the trusted enterprise network.

BYOD security market has been segmented on the basis of device, security solution, software, and end user. The network security software can be used to improved productivity and agility. The comfort of logging into email, accessing documents and remote data access, has changed the way companies do business. Employees are comfortable using their own devices. Within a company assigned phone, laptop, or tablet, there are restrictions placed on device use, with an employee owned device, employees have the freedom to utilize their devices for both professional and personal use. It allows greater flexibility in performing job which can lead to improved productivity.

Access Report Details PR @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/byod-security-market

KEY players:

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.)

VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

Mobileiron Inc. (U.S.)

Good Technology Corporation. (U.S.)

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

Avaya Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

BYOD Security Market Segmentation

The BYOD security market has been segmented on the basis of devices. The device segmentation includes smartphone, laptops and tablet. With implementation of BYOD security in laptops the users can protect sensitive data from loss and alert if there is stealing of device as well address privacy, compliance and risk management.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows the BYOD security market in devices, employees can use their devices from anywhere, and more flexible and productive. BYOD represents an economic advantage for small companies that avoid paying for new hardware, the user is more concerned about securing both his personal and professional information personal devices are faster and better than the old computers assigned by the IT department.

Regional analysis for BYOD security market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market because of BYOD policy approved by organization. European region is gaining growth because with the help of BYOD, employees find flexibility at work, such as extending hours and convenience to work from anyplace. Enterprises are also benefited such as enhanced productivity, reduction in IT and operation costs, retention of employees, and better mobility for employees.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/byod-security-market-2961

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Byod Security Market, By Device Type

Table 2 Byod Security Market, By Software

Table 3 Byod Security Market, By Security Solution

Continued…

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Byod Security Market: By Device Type (%)

Figure 3 Byod Security Market: By Software (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com