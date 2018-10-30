Fold Out Product Labels Market By Type, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018 – 2024

Fold out product labels are used when there is a need of more information of a product in a limited space, instructional contents, promotion advertisement on pack, recipe contents for food products, etc. The various advantages of fold out product labels are folded can be removable or remain with the product, comes in various fold patterns, and offers more space for printing. The market of fold out product labels is growing at significantly high growth rate as global packaging and labelling industry growing at a rapid CAGR.

Fold Out Product Labels Market: Dynamics

The growth of global fold out product labels market is driven by the rising concern among the consumers about the legitimacy of products they buy due to the availability of counterfeit FMCG and pharmaceutical products in the market. To counter the same, manufacturers are also opting for new packaging and labelling technologies for their products that not only confirms the authenticity of their products; it also helps in endorsing their products. Furthermore, the advantages of the product such as the requirement of less printed material, more information in less space, reduced label cost, increased branding space on the product, and reduced transport cost driving the global fold out product labels market.

Some of the trends identified in the global fold out product labels market are demand for labels with a lot of information and partnerships among the label providers and manufacturers. The company providing the fold out product labels have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa as in these regions the packaging industry is experiencing significantly high growth rate which will lead to the growth of fold out product labels market.

Basically, fold out product labels market is segmented into by fold pattern, by product type, by end-use and by region. On the basis of fold pattern the fold out product labels market is sub-segmented into Z type, C type, and barrel type. Among these, Z type segment has significantly high value and volume share. The global fold out product labels market is segmented on the basis of product type as attached and removable. The removable segment has the significantly high-value share with substantial growth rate. On the basis of end use the global fold out product labels market is segmented as consumer products, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others, wherein consumer products being relatively highly growing segment.