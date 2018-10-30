Techwave launches Cloud Platform iMicron

• iMicron offers unified cloud enabled enterprise solutions

Hyderabad, October 25, 2018: Leading end-to-end IT Services Provider Techwave Inc today announced the launch of iMicron, a cloud marketplace platform that offers unified cloud enabled solutions. With its distinct offering of solutions, cloud and support on a single platform, iMicron is best positioned to extend the cloud advantage to its customers.

iMicron cloud marketplace is an ecosystem of buyers, sellers and solutions that enables organizations, partners to configure, provision and manage cloud technologies with ease. It eliminates the complexity in procurement, management and support that is often inherent in cloud technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chandra Rao, Vice President-Cloud Business Solution of Techwave, said: “We partnered with top cloud providers and have in-house multiple cloud expertise to offer widely reaching and deeply specialized solutions, retaining the cloud advantage. iMicron is a one-stop solution to plan, buy and manage IT services, both cloud and on-premise.”

To maximize value proposition for businesses, iMicron offers public, private and hybrid cloud services. The significant feature of the service includes pay-per-usage model with hourly and monthly subscription. “Globally while more and more corporates are moving to cloud, cost optimization is missing in IT spend. With iMicron Unity, corporates can optimize their cloud resources. With its integrated machine learning capabilities, Unity can advise to aid in controlling costs across all business units of an enterprise. This is important for companies to fully realize the cost benefits of migrating to cloud,” explained Ms. Sridevi Voleti, Director of iMicron Platform.

Technology-as-a-service: iMicron offers technology-as-a-service with analytics, information management and Paas with DevOps, databases. This service enables companies to focus on core business while iMicron manages all IT infrastructure and supports them.

Reseller solution: Certified resellers can partner with iMicron and offer cloud-ready services and cloud solutions to clients and manage their cloud journey from the start to finish. “Partnering with iMicron will enable resellers pick service providers based and reach larger audiences across geographies,” Sridevi said.

For additional information please mail to marketing@imicron.com

About iMicron: iMicron offers cloud-enabled Enterprise IT services through a Unified Cloud Platform. The Unified cloud platform provides the key value to enterprises struggling to find the right way to manage their IT and cloud. Solutions like DevOps, Analytics, PaaS on cloud and hybrid cloud management suite bring the right solutions to enterprise IT. With partnerships with top cloud providers and in-house multiple cloud expertise – iMicron gives widely reaching and deeply specialized solutions while preserving the cloud advantage – in one platform.

For more information visit: www.imicron.com

About Techwave: Established in 2004, Techwave Consulting Inc is USA based global software solutions company with its headquarters in Exton. Started off as an SAP solutions and services’ provider, Techwave soon expanded its footprint and wings across the globe and started offering end-to-end software services. Currently, Techwave has some of the elite names on its clientele list. It isn’t an exaggeration to state that ever since its inception, Techwave has been garnering the attention of blue-chip companies that are constantly in search of leveraging the business-edge IT solutions. Today, Techwave has close to 1400 employees working across Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad and other offices in NA, Europe, APAC, ME and South Africa.

For more information about Techwave visit our website at https://techwave.net/about/