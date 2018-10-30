Top 5 IVF Doctors in Mumbai – Ela Woman

1.Dr. Mohit R Saraogi

Dr. Mohit R Saraogi is an Infertility Specialist and Gynecology Surgeon specializing in IUI, IVF, Gynecology Laparoscopy, Abdominal and Vaginal Hysterectomy procedures.

IVF Success Rate: 78%

IVF Cost: Rs. 1,40,000

IVF Centre: Saraogi Hospital and IRIS IVF Center, Malad West, Mumbai

2.Dr. Roopa Prasad

Dr. Roopa Prasad is an Infertility and IVF Specialist who specializes in Infertility evaluation, IVF, and IUI procedures.

IVF Success Rates: 75%

IVF Cost: Rs. 1,40,000

IVF Centre: Saraogi Hospital and IRIS IVF Center, Malad West, Mumbai

3.Dr. Yashodhara Mhatre

Dr. Yashodhara Mhatre is an IVF and Infertility Specialist who specializes in IVF, ICSI procedures and PCOS treatment.

IVF Success Rates: 73.5%

IVF Cost: Rs. 1,30,000

IVF Centre: Zoi Fertility, Powai, Mumbai

4.Dr. Sheetal Sawankar

Dr. Sheetal Sawankar is an Infertility Specialist offering services in Infertility evaluation, IVF, and IUI procedures.

IVF Success Rates: 71.5%

IVF Cost: Rs. 1,25,000

IVF Centre: Morpheus Fertility Center, Juhu, Mumbai

5.Dr. Lekshmy Rana

Dr. Lekshmy Rana is an Infertility Specialist and Obstetrician offering services in Infertility evaluation, IUI, IVF, High-risk pregnancy care and Normal vaginal delivery procedures.

IVF Success Rates: 70%

IVF Cost: Rs. 1,60,000

IVF Centre: Bavishi Fertility Institute, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai