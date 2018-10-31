Long Path File Renamer Is Here to Solve Issues with File Naming

Santa Clara, CA (October 31, 2018) – Many people often find it troublesome to work with files which have a too long path. It is a common issue which makes the work slower and cumbersome. Long Path File Renamer is meant to resolve this problem.

Long Path File Renamer a file management tool that changes the way people store the files in personal computers. It is used for renaming files with long path without getting any error message. This tool eradicates file management errors and allows people to work on a smooth and easy interface.

The Long Path File Renamer works on all Windows operating systems, right from Windows 95 to the Windows 8. The tool is also useful in Windows Server 2000 to Windows Server 2012 and everything in between.

The price of the Long Path File Renamer is kept very reasonable so that many people can use it happily. There are “Home License”, “Business License” and “Business Pro License” depending on the requirement of the customer. The product also comes with a 30-days money back guarantee if the customer is not satisfied.

Long path tool is a product of KrojamSoft. Inc, a Santa Clara, CA-based company. The company started in the early 2000s and is dedicated to the mission of creating the high-quality product.

###