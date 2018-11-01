Nylon 66 Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2016-24

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Nylon 66 Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026. According to the report, the global Nylon 66 market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018 to 2026 and reach more than 4.0 million tons, in terms of volume, by 2026. The global Nylon 66 market is driven by growth of automotive and electronics industries. In terms of volume, the Nylon 66 market in North America is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, due to presence of a large number of manufacturers of polyamide resins in the region. Among grades, the resin grade segment accounted for a significant share of the global Nylon 66 market in 2017.

Based on grade, the Nylon 66 market has been divided into fiber grade and resin grade. Nylon 66 is extensively used for the manufacture of electrical and electronic components. It has high strength and rigidity, excellent resistance to chemicals, inherent flame resistance, excellent resistance to tracking an electric path, excellent dielectric strength, and volume/surface resistivity. This makes it an ideal insulating material with superior thermal endurance for use in high-temperature applications. Resin-grade Nylon 66 products are used in engineering plastics for car interiors and engine components. Nylon 66 fiber yarns are employed for car interiors and airbags.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2471

In terms of application, the Nylon 66 market has been segregated into textiles, industrial, carpets, automotive, consumer goods & appliances, electrical & electronics, packaging, films & coatings, and others. The automotive segment holds a major share of the global Nylon 66 market. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, due to weight savings to reduce emissions and applicability of Nylon 66 near supercharged IC engines. Nylon 66 has mechanical properties such as good wear resistance, high stiffness-to-strength ratio, good weldability, and high toughness. This makes the material a preferred choice for automotive applications. Advanced and tailor-made engineered Nylon 66 resins with enhanced performance can be used as a replacement for metallic and other materials. For example, Ultramade Endure, a glass fiber-reinforced Nylon 66 developed and manufactured by BASF SE, is such a resin.

Presently, Nylon 66 manufacturers in Asia Pacific enjoy high selling prices due to rising costs of feedstock material. Major players are expanding their production capacities to gain market share. In 2016, INVISTA established its Nylon 66 plant at Shanghai Chemical Industry Park (SCIP) in China to cater to the risen demand for Nylon 66 for production of durable goods. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the market in China in the near future. In Europe, supply of Nylon 66 is expected to improve in the second quarter of 2018, as players are resolving the issue of upstream production of caprolactam (a raw material for Nylon 66). Several sellers and manufacturers such as Ascends Performance Materials have announced rise in prices of Nylon 66 resins and fibers in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Due to force majeure of several manufacturers and continuing tightness in the demand for Nylon 66 in Europe, further rise in prices is anticipated in the near future.

Request to view Customization Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2471

Geographically, the global Nylon 66 market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a dominant share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to growth of automotive and electronics industries in the region. This is increasing the usage of Nylon 66 for the manufacture of lightweight interior plastic components of cars and electric appliances. The Nylon 66market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate from 2018 to 2016, due to China’s plans to increase its Nylon 66 production. Growth of textile and industrial sectors in China is driving the Nylon 66 market in Asia Pacific. Demand for Nylon 66 is high in Europe, due to presence of a large number of automobile manufactures in the region.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global Nylon 66 market. Key players operating in this market are BASF SE, UBE INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Ascend Performance Materials, LANXESS, Ensinger, RadiciGroup, Royal DSM, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DowDuPont, EMS-GRIVORY, and CELANESE CORPORATION. In September 2017, BASF SE agreed to buy the polyamides business division of Solvay SA for US$ 1.90 Bn. BASF SE plans to close this transaction by the third quarter of 2018.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207,United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com