University of Leicester UK MBA Middle East Webinar

Education
0

Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

University of Leicester
MBA Webinar
05 November 2018
7:30 pm to 8:30 pm

With, Dr. Peter Rodgers
Associate Professor in Strategy,
MBA Programme Director,
University of Leicester, UK
REGISTER HERE: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-leicester-mba-webinar

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Related Posts

No1 Assignment Help Services in Ireland by Professional Experts

Statistics Dissertation Became Easy With Online Dissertation Writing

editor

2nd International conference on Nanostructured Materials and Nanochemistry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *