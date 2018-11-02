E-Passports Market Overview by Latest Key Trends, Opportunities, Geography and Applications to 2025

2th November, 2018– One of the significant factors contributing to the global e-passport market growth is the growing need to fulfill with government regulations. The Global E-Passport Market has witnessed the increasing use of e-Passport as a standard travel document. Though, the high application costs of e-passports might pose a challenge to the evolution of this market. Various nations are gradually implementing the e-passport system as a standard travel document. A foremost purpose for this is that it is obligatory for EU countries and ICAO member countries to implement the e-passport. Additional reason for this is the improved security provided by the e-passport owing to the smart card technology being used.

It offers security against identity fraud, faster immigration inspection, and effective border control. This is having a progressive impact on the demand for e-passports as a travel document.One of the key drivers of the global e-passport market includes rise in regulatory issues. The ICAO has made it obligatory for its associate countries to implement e-passports for secure cross border travel. This has caused large number of countries in the South America and Asia Pacific region executing the e-passport system for travel.

Further, one of the main challenges tackled by global e-passport market is high cost incurred for the implementation of e-passports. Execution of e-passports involves the use of a biometric technologies and smart card to protect important information in the smart chip, which experiences high costs. The key trend in the global e-passport observed from the past is high adoption of hybrid smart cards.The key vendors of the global e-passport market include Obberthur Technologies, Giesecke and Devrient, Gemalto, and Morpho. Other prominent vendors include 4G Identity Solutions, CardLogic, Eastcompeace, Infineon Technologies, Mühlbauer Group, ASK, DataCard, HID, and IRIS.

Oberthur Technologies is one of the world’s major suppliers of identification and security services and solutions. Oberthur Technologies has instigated over the last two years an end to end identity system solution comprising document verification, e-passport personalization, border control and authentication, and citizen enrolment. Uzbek citizens can now help from the latest state of the art protected electronic passports, delivered by Oberthur Technologies.

