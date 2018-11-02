Global Bladder Cancer Treatment Market By cancer type, drug class, and distribution channel. Top Key players are Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Novartis AG

The global bladder cancer treatment market was valued around US$ XX Mn in 2017 and growing at a significant CAGR over eight years forecast period 2018-2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global bladder cancer treatment market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

Factors such as increase in incidence rate of bladder cancer cases, technological advancements, drug innovations with regard to the treatment of bladder cancer, government initiatives, the rise in aging of the population, and advanced health care services are expected to drive the market for bladder cancer treatment drugs. In addition, the rise in awareness about bladder diseases, their available therapies in the market, and increase in health care expenditure are driving the global market for bladder cancer treatment drugs.

However, the rise in a number of patent expirations, asymptomatic nature of the disease, and rise in the use of generic drugs are some of the major factors restraining the revenue growth of the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market over the forecast period.

The global bladder cancer treatment market is segmented based on cancer type, drug class, distribution channels and geographical regions.

North America along with Europe holds the largest share market in the global bladder cancer treatment market

North America followed by Europe, comprise largest market share for the bladder cancer treatment market due to the availability of advanced health care solutions, increase in the bladder cancer cases, rise in concern about bladder problems and development of health care infrastructure in the region.

Asia is expected to show a high growth rate in the bladder cancer treatment drugs market during the forecast period due to rise in significant growth in bladder cancer cases, rise in need for the improved bladder cancer treatments and therapies, increasing awareness on cancer diagnosis.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries, such as India and China, are anticipated to rise the bladder cancer treatment drugs market in Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the players in the global bladder cancer treatment market include

• AstraZeneca plc (U.K.)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.),

• Celgene Corporation (U.S.),

• Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Co.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)

• GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

• Sanofi (France)

Some of the notable development in the global market include

In 2017, AstraZeneca received U.S. FDA accelerated approval for Imfinzi (Durvalumab) for the treatment of bladder cancer

Detailed segmentation

By cancer type

• Transitional cell bladder cancer

• Invasive bladder cancer

• Superficial bladder cancer

• Squamous cell bladder cancer

• Other rare types

By drug class

• Chemotherapy

o Alkylating agents

o Plant alkaloids

o Taxanes

o Anti-tumour Antibiotics

o Anti-metabolites

o Topoisomerase inhibitors

• Immunotherapy

o Tumor-targeting mAbs

o DC-Based immunotherapy

o Peptide- and DNA-based anticancer vaccines

o Immune stimulatory cytokines

o Immune modulatory mAbs

o Immuno suppressive metabolism Inhibitors

o Pattern recognition receptor Agonists

o Others

By end-users

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others

By geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

