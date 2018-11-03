Brexit optimism boosts sterling and it flies towards to 1.3060

Brexit optimism: GBP/USD Forecast

 

Brexit optimism boosts sterling and it flies towards to 1.3060.

 

The GBP/USD pair has been rallied overnight thanks to positive Brexit headlines.

 

The pair jumped nearly 100-pips, beyond the 1.2800 handle, after details of a letter written by the UK

 

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab revealed that he expected a deal about financial services with the EU by

 

November 21.

The Bank of England is expected to keep the monetary policy unchanged on Thursday.

 

