Endpoint Security Market worth 17.38 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Endpoint Security Market by Solution (Anti-Virus, Antispyware/Antimalware, Firewall, Endpoint Device Control, Intrusion Prevention, Endpoint Application Control), Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, is estimated to grow from USD 11.62 Billion in 2015 to USD 17.38 Billion by 2020, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2015 to 2020.

The endpoint security market ecosystem comprises security solution vendors, such as Symantec, Intel Security, AVG Technologies, and ESET; security service providers, such as Bit9 and Fortinet; system integrators, such as Knowledge Consulting Group and Space Hellas S.A., and various consulting firms like Accenture, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young who sell these endpoint security solutions to end users to cater to their unique business requirements and security needs.

Key Target audience

• Cybersecurity vendors

• IT security providers

• Network security providers

• Managed security service providers

• Cloud security providers

• Consulting firms

• System integrators

Scope of the Report

The research report segments the endpoint security market to following submarkets:

By Solution:

• Anti-virus

• Anti-spyware/Anti-malware

• Firewall

• Endpoint Device Control

• Intrusion Prevention

• Endpoint Application Control

• Others

By Service:

• Managed Services

• Consulting

• Training and Support

By Deployment type:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

By Organization size:

• Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

• Enterprises

By Vertical:

• Government & Defense

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Transportation

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the North America endpoint security market

• Further breakdown of the Europe market

• Further breakdown of the APAC market

• Further breakdown of the MEA market

• Further breakdown of the Latin America market

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OstALF

Endpoint security solutions secure endpoints and remote devices used in organizations from viruses, trojans, malwares as well as advanced threats, such as zero-day malwares and advanced persistent threats. As the frequency of sophisticated endpoint attacks on enterprises is growing, the market is expected to gain traction in the next five years.

The need to mitigate IT security risks will drive the endpoint security market

The major forces driving the endpoint security market are the need to mitigate IT security risks, growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends among organizations and increase in the frequency of endpoint attacks. As the businesses are growing, new and sophisticated threats such as zero-day malwares, trojans, and advanced persistent threats are created everyday putting company’s critical data at risk. This has encouraged organizations to deploy endpoint security solution to safeguard their endpoints and networks against potential cyber-attacks.

Endpoint device control solution to play a key role in the endpoint security market

Anti-virus solution is expected to dominate the endpoint security market from 2015 to 2020 with the largest market share, due to growing demand for mobile and tablet anti-virus security solutions. Endpoint device control solution is expected to play a key role in changing the endpoint security landscape and will grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period as BYOD adoption in organizations will continue to increase.

Government and defense vertical contributes maximum market share

The government and defense vertical is expected to contribute the largest market share in the endpoint security market. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2015 to 2020, in the endpoint security market. The market is also projected to witness growth in the healthcare, and IT and Telecom sectors during the forecast period.

North America expected to contribute the largest market share, APAC to grow the fastest

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the endpoint security market from 2015 to 2020, due to presence of a large number of security vendors. APAC offers potential growth opportunities, as there is a rise in the BYOD adoption rate among SMBs and enterprises who in turn are also implementing endpoint security solutions to defend against potential threats.

The major vendors in the endpoint security market include Symantec Corporation, Intel Security, Trend Micro, Sophos, and Kaspersky Labs among others.

The report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the endpoint security market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments associated with the endpoint security market.

Browse 71 market data tables and 51 figures spread through 132 pages and in-depth TOC on “Endpoint Security Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/endpoint-security-market-29081235.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com