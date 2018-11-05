Family Planning Services Now Available On Mobile Platforms!

Family planning centers are using various mobile technologies such as text-message, voice messages, and video and smartphone applications for interactive communication. These technologies are offering affordable communication facilities specially to reach rural populations, where geographical distances can restrict access to provide in-person services. In Guinea, health workers are using mobile phones provide family planning services in remote areas. In Kenya, KimMNCHip/Safaricom provides integrated mobile services including an SMS/voice platform and mobile money services to deliver vouchers to pregnant women for clinics of their choice.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE FAMILY PLANNING CENTERS MARKET AT $5 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for a little less than one-third of the global market share. The USA was the largest country accounting for almost one-fourth of the global family planning centers market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the annual global condom market is on rise. There is a major increment throughout the most recent few decades. Extra government financing, aided part by the Global Fund, PEPFAR, and other HIV-related sources, has impelled shopper premium while developments in the condom advertise have added to expanding both free market activity. In 2015, social advertising programs alone conveyed more than 2.3 billion condoms. The expanding number of hues, smells, shapes and oils for condoms is helping this pattern along.

The New York–Presbyterian Hospital was the largest organization in this market, with revenues of $7.3 billion in 2017. The New York-Presbyterian is cautious about its growth strategy. It has been wary of affiliating with other brick-and-mortar hospitals in an era of declining utilization rates. New York-Presbyterian isn’t affiliating at all. They have instead made strategic investments and focused on ambulatory care and their traditional role as teaching hospitals. They have steered well clear of the insurance business.

Family planning centers provide a range of family planning services on an outpatient basis such as contraceptive services, genetic and prenatal counselling voluntary sterilization and medically induced termination of pregnancy. Clinics and centers like birth control clinics, fertility clinics, childbirth preparation classes and pregnancy counseling centers offer these services.

