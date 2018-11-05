Mental Health Software For Keeping Medical Records

Mental health software is being highly being used by the psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals for efficient record keeping. Mental health software is an electronic medical records that helps psychiatric hospitals for managing administration, care delivery, patient records, billing and coding.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE PSYCHIATRIC AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE HOSPITALS MARKET AT $26 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost one-third of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical histories, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results is being made possible with electronic health records (EHRs). EHRs increase patient participation and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes.

Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) was the largest company in the global psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals market, with revenues of $11.6 billion for the financial year 2017. As a part of its growth strategy, Hospital Corporation of America has spent some money acquiring health IT services in recent years. However, much of its focus is on growing the services it offers in existing markets and the way it reaches patients.

Psychiatric and substance abuse services provide diagnostic, medical treatment and monitoring services for inpatients suffering from mental disorders or substance abuse disorders. Specialist physicians and other medical staff provide patient care services.

