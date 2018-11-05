Middle East and Africa Active Implantable Medical Devices market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2023.

Implantable Medical Devices Market – Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is one of the fastest growing pharmaceuticals company, it has a strong brand presence in several therapeutic categories. Company has come up with some advancement like implantable pacemakers and defibrillators as part of its ongoing commitment to continuously improve patient care. And abbot has recently launched Insertable cardiac monitor which enables patients to share collected data with anatomic pathologists and clinical laboratories. Abbott has completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, for expanded opportunities and for future growth of company.

Market Segmentations

Market Data Forecast published a report named Middle East and Africa Active Implantable Medical Devices Market. It is valued USD 1.93 Billion in 2018, and it expected to reach USD 2.68 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.06%

Report is segmented By Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Transvenous & Subcutaneous), Cardiac Pacemaker, Ventricular Assist Device, Neurostimulator, Implantable Hearing Devices) and by Region. Cardioverter defibrillators held the largest share in the active implantable medical devices market in, due to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and high compliance for technologically advanced products. neurostimulators market is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in the prevalence of chronic pain, such as neuropathic pain, pain due to diabetes, arthritis pain and pain from injury has increased the demand for neurostimulators significantly.

key players dominating the active implantable medical devices market include Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC., Cochlear Limited, MED-EL, Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S and Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

