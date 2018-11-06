Enjoy Diwali,The Festive Season With PokerLion Dhamakka

6th Nov, 2018, Kolkata, West Bengal,India: Poker might be an exceptionally questionable subject in India at this moment, yet one online poker website is trusting Diwali will convey some good fortunes to its clients, and the space. PokerLion has declared a progression of advancements, including the likelihood to win gold and silver coins in real money games, that will keep running for the whole month of November.

Indian online poker website PokerLion to offer Diwali promotions The advancement starts with stores of either 5,000 or 10,000 rupees ($68 or $137). From that point, players must play a raked hand each day for the long stretch of November. Any client who keeps up a base parity in their PokerLion record of similar sums, if they play one raked hand, will win a gold or silver coin toward the finish of the period.

Offer 1: DEPOSIT RS 10000 AND GRAB A GOLD COIN

Now you can grab a gold coin only by depositing Rs 10000

TERMS & CONDITIONS

1) This offer is for the players who have made a deposit of Rs 10000 or more at PokerLion.com .

2) User Have to play 3 raked hands on Rs 100 cash table daily to get the coin.

3) User have to maintain a minimum balance of Rs 10000 at the end of every day to get the offer.

4) If the user fail to play any day in between, he/she will not be eligible for the offer.

5) If the user withdraw the money within 30 days from deposit, he/she will not eligible for the offer.

6) Employees of PokerLion are not permitted to avail this Offer.

7) Terms & Conditions of PokerLion and its Privacy Policy are applicable for all those who participate in this Offer.

8) PokerLion Management has the right to modify or withdraw the Offer at any time without providing any prior information to the Players.

9) If any fraud is tracked by our fraud team, PokerLion management has the right to debit the released Bonus from the Player’s PokerLion account.

Offers 2: DEPOSIT RS 5000 AND GRAB A SILVER COIN

Now you can grab a Silver coin only by depositing Rs 5000

There will be various freerolls accessible consistently, also. They offer bigger prize pools in festivity of Diwali and are accessible to both new and present players of the site.

Diwali is the celebration of lights celebrated by a few religions and symbolizes the triumph of light over dimness. It is a five-day celebration celebrated yearly and is normally set apart by splendid lights being set in homes, retail locations and organizations. The festival is based on the Hindu goddess of thriving and riches, Lakshmi, and incorporates family social affairs, blessing giving and gatherings. This year, Diwali falls on November 7.

PokerLion is one of the more up to date online poker destinations to be produced in India. It was established for this present year and offers genuine cash poker in a nation that is progressively adopting a hardline strategy to the amusement. Notwithstanding endeavors by the nation to stifle it, poker is prospering and keeps on accepting a developing gathering of people. The PokerLion site is worked by Ability Games and offers both Texas Hold’em and Omaha variants to everybody, but to those inhabitants of Telengana, Gujarat, Odisha and Assam.

PokerLion additionally supports a group in the Match India Poker League, the Goa Lions. The group, nonetheless, didn’t take an interest in the ongoing Season 3 of the association held a month ago because of a continuous debate between the group and MIPL’s originator, Raj Kundra.